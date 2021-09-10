The social media couple of Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie Kiarie are expecting their second child together, a little over a year after they welcomed their son Taiyari.

As it turns out, the second pregnancy was not planned thanks to Corazon “ignorantly” assuming that she couldn’t conceive while still breastfeeding.

Corazon made the revelation during a Q&A session on Instagram after a fan asked if she was on a family planning method.

“Nope! I thought ignorantly that breastfeeding was enough contraceptive😂😂 ,” Kwamboka answered.

Another fan asked: “Did You plan for Baby Number 2, am a first time mom through CS and planning also? “

To which Corazon said: “Not, but I was excited when I learnt about it”.

On any difference between her first and second pregnancies, Corazon said: “Yes This one I experienced morning sickness, acne, headaches. With my first, it was so smooth. I was energetic. With this I even stopped going to the gym at month 1 because I’m constantly tired.”

Corazon also spoke about their separate living arrangement saying they will only move in together after they get married.

“I find moving especially before marriage quite unnecessary and overrated. We function so well like this and we are together more than half the time,” she said.