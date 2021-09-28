Comedian Eddie Butita has disclosed how he got the gig as a writer and director for the Swahili Version of ‘The Upshaws’ on Netflix.

Speaking to Jalang’o on ‘Bonga an Jalas’, Butita said he was at home when he got the life-changing call.

The call was from a representative of Hiventy, a local production company.

Butita told Jalas that he has a feeling that the recruiters called after seeing that he was credited for writing Njugush’s Through Thick and Thin stand-up show.

“He gave me a brief description of the work and asked for a meeting so that we could discuss it more.