Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has maintained that there was no sufficient evidence to prefer charges against key suspects in the murder of Tob Cohen.

In a statement to newsrooms, DPP Haji refuted claims that he failed to charge key suspects, among them Judge Sankale Ole Kantai.

“In respect of investigations into the involvement of Honourable Justice Sankale Ole Kantai, upon a thorough perusal of the inquiry file and analysis of the evidence, the ODPP was satisfied that, there was no sufficient evidence at that time to prefer charges against the said suspect unless additional evidence was made available to warrant a review of the said decision,” said the DPP

“This decision was communicated to the DCI.”

However, in respect of the investigations into the involvement of Sarah Wairimu Kamotho and Peter Njoroge Karanja, the ODPP was satisfied that there was sufficient evidence to charge the two suspects with the murder of Tob Cohen.

DPP Haji further says should additional incriminating evidence against any suspect be gathered and made available, a decision shall be made including reviewing the earlier decision.

The criminal case is pending hearing before the High Court.