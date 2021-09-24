Musician Akothee has poured her heart out about the struggles of being a prominent public figure.

In a sincere post on social media, the famous singer and businesswoman said she sometimes wishes that she was a normal person.

Akothee said she doesn’t like being recognised in public and has on some occasions resorted to running away from fans.

“You all might not understand but allow me to express myself today. I may appear strong but deep down I have been broken Soo many times. I am a moving damaged good…I have realised that I have become very sensitive that I don’t even want to leave my house,” she wrote.

Adding: “I don’t like people recognizing me in public and at times I just wished I was just a normal person passing the streets in peace 🙏 👉On several occasions, I have found myself running away from fans who maybe innocently, are coming to say hallo to me with love.”

Akothee further disclosed that she gets scared when she meets fans in public, “since most of the ones who really made an effort to come show me their love and how much they adore me turned into upgraded PROFFESIONal haters,” she said.

“The moment I am noticed, even without knowing, I stop that business, And I just want to run away 🙊. It’s not funny at all, since I know some might be genuine but again, I also thought the ones before were genuine too.

👉 My life is very hard as a public figure and entrepreneur, I have met real haters live at the supermarkets, banks, and service areas,airport, my place of work 💪. I don’t think everyone loves me, I am not ice cream, but then again just leave me alone 🙏 ,it’s not what you think, the love and hate comes in equal measures,” she professed.

Read the rest of her post below.

“I get traumatized before leaving my house or jumping out of my car 🙆,I already feel attacked even where there is nobody. This feeling has turned me into an animal, and one day I asked my Mentor Mrs NYONGO If my life will ever be the same again 🙆 I am very comfortable with fans that I meet in official functions/shows.