Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has told off Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua for dragging him and Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in his(Gachagua) fraud case.

According to Gachagua, Kibicho and Matiang’i orchestrated his recent arrest and subsequent arraignment over a Ksh7.4 billion graft case. He claimed that the two officials at the Interior Ministry are on a political witch-hunt for lawmakers allied to Deputy President William Ruto.

But speaking on NTV on Wednesday, PS Kibicho accused Gachagua of peddling lies on national television.

He claimed that Gachagua was using the same old-fashioned tactics that he used when he was Molo District Officer in the late President Daniel Arap Moi’s regime.

“Gachagua is an old DO who used rungus during their regime. He has forgotten that when we changed the Constitution, everyone was poised to be accountable for their actions,” stated Kibicho.

“He keeps thinking that the recklessness continued. I want to tell him that it stopped. He needs to grow up and stop being reckless. He has issues with his own people of Nyeri who stated that he embezzled funds. Let him deal with that and desist from dragging Kibicho and CS Matiang’i in it.”

PS Kibicho added that the Interior Ministry will not take any action against the MP over his claims.

“That is what he is looking for. We will not engage him even as he keeps telling lies on TV,” the PS added