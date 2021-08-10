Robert Alai was Monday, August 9, 2021, charged with causing grievous harm to musician Alex Apoko, popularly known as Ringtone.

The 41-year-old blogger denied the charge before Kibera senior principal magistrate Phillip Mutua. Alai also denied a second count of damaging the Ringtone’s car windscreen, valued at Sh416,000.

The court released Alai on a cash bail of Sh300,000 and an alternative bond of Sh1 million with a surety of a similar amount.

Magistrate Mutua further warned the blogger against commenting on the case on social media either directly or through proxies.

This after Ringtone’s lawyer Evans Ondieki raised complaints that blogger Abraham Mutai had commented on the case on Monday morning, August 9.

Alai also suffered another setback in his bid to repossess his car which is impounded at the Kilimani police station.

The blogger argued that his Subaru Outback should be released to him because it is not an exhibit in the case But Ondieki told the court that the same will be known after his client testifies because his car – a Range Rover – is also detained at Kilimani police station.

The magistrate declined Alai’s request saying that the details of the car involved were better suited for the police officer investigating the case.

He advised Alai to make a formal application to the trial court if he sought to have his vehicle released.

The matter will be mentioned on August 23.