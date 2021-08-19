President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mahoo Ward Member of County Assembly (MCA), Hon Ronald Sagurani.

Hon Sagurani, a Jubilee Party ward representative and Taita Taveta County Assembly leader of minority passed away on Tuesday in a Mombasa hospital.

In his message of comfort, the President mourned Hon Sagurani as a progressive grassroots politician and regretted that the cruel hand of death had taken him away at a time when his constituents still needed his transformative leadership.

“As a party we have lost a progressive leader who was dedicated to the service of his community. His commitment to improving the lives of wananchi at the grassroots endeared him to many, propelling him to be elected twice to represent Mahoo Ward,” the President said.

The Head of State said Hon Sagurani leaves behind a colorful legacy of transformative development projects that will continue to positively impact residents of Mahoo Ward and Taveta Constituency in general.

“We appreciate his commitment to improving the agricultural sector within the County of Taita Taveta, and especially banana farming where he championed for value addition,” the President said.

The Head of State prayed to God to give the family, residents of Mahoo Ward and the entire leadership of Taita Taveta County comfort and fortitude during this difficult period of mourning.