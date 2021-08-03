Residents of Mayuge village, Navakholo constituency in Kakamega county were astounded after a man claimed his newfound girlfriend turned into a goat.

Joel Namasaka, a farmhand in Soi, narrated the bizarre claims to K24 Digital saying the lady had agreed to be his lover and that she turned into a goat after they went to his house located inside his boss’ compound.

Not only did she turn into a goat but the horns were made of glass.

“I met the beautiful lady at Soi market when I was going back to where I work as shamba boy and talked about love. She agreed to be my girlfriend, so I requested her to accompany me to my residence, and she agreed.

“Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk,” Namasaka was quoted.

Fearing for his life, Namasaka fled the scene as residents claimed he had been possessed.

“I was shocked when I saw my son brought home by a bodaboda rider all the way from Kakamega. A few minutes after his arrival, the boy changed and started behaving like a possessed person.

“He started burning his clothes, beating people, removing his trousers whenever he sees a woman and he is now eating uncontrollably. We have been forced to lock him up inside a house,” his father Peter Wawire told K24.

Neighbours are now living in fear and shock, and are calling on the family to seek spiritual intervention.