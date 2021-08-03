Detectives on Sunday night foiled an attempted carjacking in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, killing two suspects.

The carjackers, armed with a Russian-made pistol and two other handguns, subdued a taxi driver and his client at Kilimani’s Chania Avenue at around 10 pm.

The suspects robbed the victims of their mobile phones and took over the Toyota Vitz vehicle.

The victims alerted detectives who responded just in time to foil the carjacking attempt.

“As the suspects were bolting out after what they believed was a successful mission, police officers blocked their way ordering them to surrender. But with three guns in hand, the suspects defied the lawful order and opened fire frenziedly as they took to their heels. The officers tactically responded with rapid shots, fatally injuring the duo,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) narrated on Monday.

The officers recovered three guns with six unspent rounds and four mobile phones including the two stolen from the victims.

The victims were escorted to safety as the bodies of the gangsters were taken to a city morgue pending identification.