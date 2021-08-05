Media personality Muthoni wa Mukiri says she settled in a toxic relationship because she wanted to settle down by the age of 30.

The former Inooro TV presenter recounted how she once broke down because she was desperate to get married.

“There was this one time I was very desperate, and I was driving with my friend Teacher Wanjiku, and I broke down. I told her I wanted what she had, a husband to go home to, and she was shocked because she thought I was having a good life because she saw I could take vacations by myself,” she said.

The YouTuber shared tips on how women can get themselves a good man. Muthoni was Mukiri said women find themselves in toxic relationships because they are scared of being alone or because of biological or societal pressure.

“In my late 20s, I was staying in a relationship with someone toxic. There were a lot of insecurities and he was very controlling. Very insecure, he was a lot of bad things and it got to a point where I felt like I needed to leave and I needed to break it off with him,” she said. she said.

Muthoni said her ex was a narcissist who would stalk her and tap her phone.

“Eventually, I broke it off with him and it hurt so bad. I lost a lot of weight, my face broke out, nothing was working in my life and at some point, I even had to get a therapist, it was so bad but eventually I worked on myself, went through every step of the pain and I got over him,” recounted the news presenter.

She encouraged women in such relationships to work on themselves. “Sometimes we get into chaotic relationships and only realise so after breaking up. I thought I would never date again and that I was done with men.”

Last month, Muthoni Mukiri wed her fiance Isaac Ng’ang’a in a traditional ceremony. Narrating how she met him, Muthoni said they were at party.

“We were at a chama party. Isaac was seated at the end of the round table under the shade of a tree and I didn’t think much of him. He was there playing cool and we were having a good time,” she said.

“There were some lights above us and we were just having fun. Eventually, Isaac came over to where I was and told me I had a beautiful smile and that he had been watching me from the far end. The rest is history, now we are getting married.”