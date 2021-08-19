Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua will this weekend hold a joint birthday party with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny.

Mutua and Rayvanny share a birth date, August 22, when they will be turning 51 and 28 respectively.

On Wednesday, the Machakos county boss announced their joint birthday party that will double up as a concert. The bash is slated for Sunday, August 22 at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Nairobi.

“Sunday, August 22nd, is my birthday and also the birthday of @Rayvannyboy- we have decided to hold a special double birthday party for a few people on Sunday afternoon. Please get your free ticket and join us for food and music. See poster below.” Mutua announced.

The party comes about two months after Governor Mutua visited Rayvanny at his Next Level Music Headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The two were seen jamming in the studio and having a tête-à-tête which Mutua said was about their upbringing and aspirations.

“I had a great time with talented Tanzanian artist Rayvanny (Raymond Shaban Mwakyusa) who was born at the southern tip of Tanzania in Mbeya.

Rayvanny – Chui – and I share a birthday (August 22nd) and we spent an afternoon singing and talking of our childhood(s), aspirations and how we can work together to consolidate and grow the talents of East African music.

Although he is in the WASAFI stable, Rayvanny has his own Studio – Next Level Music (NLM) which he is using to record and support the growth of upcoming East African music artists, mostly from Kenya and Tanzania,” Mutua said at the time.

He added: “We agreed to partner in a few ventures as we grow the arts. I will soon be unveiling a Fresh initiative to empower talented film and music artists.

“As a lover of the arts and one who believes in the power of music and entertainment, I am excited about working with artists as they bring melody and vibe to our lives.”