National Girlfriends Day 2021 was on Sunday, August 1. And while the day is set aside to celebrate female friendships, the boyfriend of Gloria Kyallo had other ideas.

The chap known as Ken Warui apparently thought Girlfriends Day is meant for a significant other and took to social media to pour his heart out to the youngest of the famous Kyallo sisters.

“To the best girl ever…Love has never been more natural. I have never known someone as gorgeous, kind, loving, funny, and intelligent as you are, and I hope to spend every day doing my best to deserve you. You are the love of my life,” Warui professed.

According to the chap, being Gloria Kyallo’s boyfriend has been the best time of his life.

“I spend every day cracking up, in awe of who you are, and over the moon, happy with my luck. I love you, babe. Every day with you brings new gifts into my life. You are the best girlfriend any guy could desire. You are my favorite person, my future, and forever mine. I love you more and more every single day,” he added.

The hopeless romantic went on to thank Gloria Kyallo for their love, describing himself as the “luckiest person”.

“Loving someone with my whole heart and getting the same amount of love back has always been a dream- thank you for making it possible. I cannot help but think of myself as the luckiest person, because I have you. At times Words may fail to express how much I love you but my deeds will never fail to show my love for you but you can be sure that I loved you yesterday, love you today, and will love you until there’s no tomorrow! Have a happy girlfriend’s day my baby!!! #girlfrienday.” Warui concluded.

Ms Kyallo responded to the over 200-word text with only three words and an emoji: “Thank you baby❤”

Gloria’s response raised some eyebrows, with some netizens wondering why it was so short and why she never posts her boyfriend on her page.

One @heckin_bamboozling wrote: “ @gloria_kyallo bro amekuandikia kitabu and that’s all you’re going to reply 😂😂😂😂😂heartbreak iko kwa gym ikifanya legday.”

rw_felix added: “ @gloria_kyallo you can do better than this😂😂😂”

castonemwaniki asked Warui: “ Uko sure hauko kwa relationship pekee yako?😂

bonny_ranking wondered: “ Halafu mkuu huoni ukifichwa🙄🙄?”, To which Gloria responded: “Nitamweka kwa billboard next time😂.”

riobaoxy warned Warui that: “ Ile kitu itakutokea kijana tafuta pesa ama ukuwe City lawyer.”