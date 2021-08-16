The Employment and Labour Relations Court has awarded a former Tatu City chief executive officer Sh27.5 million for wrongful dismissal.

Mr Lucas Akunga Omariba was sacked in February 2015 before he moved to court to contest his dismissal.

In his testimony, Omariba said that on the fateful day, he attended a board meeting and after returning to his office, he received an email informing him of the sack.

He said the board meeting did not discuss his sacking and it was never an agenda for the meeting.

Omariba further claimed that his dismissal was abrupt and no reason was given. He indicated that security personnel were also instructed not to allow him back to the office, denying him a chance to collect his personal belongings.

He argued that the law requires he be notified of the charges or claims and given a chance to defend himself.

But Tatu City defended the termination saying it waslawful by reason of his gross insubordination to the board, absenteeism and breach of confidentiality.

It further claimed that the former CEO took off with electronic information, correspondence and documents belonging to the company and refused to return them despite demand.