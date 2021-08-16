A man who caused a ruckus after being denied sex by his neighbour was arraigned at the Kibera Law Courts.

Polycarp Nyaosi Momanyi was accused of threatening to kill Ms Anyango Ochieng at her house in Kangemi Township, Westlands Sub-County in Nairobi on August 11.

This is after she had persistently turned down his sexual overtures.

The court heard that on August 11, Momanyi had visited Anyango to request to sleepover at her house but she sent him away. The accused returned later while armed with a machete.

Momanyi then started hurling stones at Anyongo’s house, shattering her windows, and attempted to break into her house.

Anyango screamed for help, attracting neighbours who rushed to her rescue.

The locals together with the area chief arrested Momanyi and turned him over to police.

When he appeared before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua, the accused denied the charges. He was freed on a cash bail of Sh100,000 and an alternative bond of similar amount.

The case will be mentioned on August 25.