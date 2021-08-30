Racey Muchilwa is the Head of Novartis Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), leading 46 countries. She is also the recipient of the 2020 Leading Women Awards by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), for exemplary leadership during the Covid-19 crisis. She is the first African female leader to win such an award.

The mother of two is also the co-chair of the World Economic Forum’s Regional Action Group for Africa (RAGA), in the social intervention-working group on Women Economic Empowerment and Financial Inclusion.

Racey shares her career path with the Sunday Nation.

Tell us about your childhood and family life.

I am the firstborn of eight children – six girls and two boys. As is the case in many African communities, being a firstborn comes with certain responsibilities, chief among them being a good role model to your siblings.

My mother was a teacher and my father was an entrepreneur. My parents believed that girls are just as capable as boys were and he strongly inculcated this mindset in us from a young age.

I recall one time when I was in primary school, my dad promised to take me to Nairobi on a plane if I got admission to a national school. It was overwhelming! You can imagine as a young girl in the village, I only saw planes flying in the sky. Sometimes we could run after them until the sound died down. Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I could fly in a plane that young.

My dad’s promise greatly motivated me to work hard and it paid off. I got admission to Alliance Girls High School. It was equally a major source of pride for my parents when I went to university.

Growing up in Western Kenya, I recall many wonderful experiences. However, the ones that would make me sad were health-related ones. Back then, malaria was a major cause of death. Our family was when my younger sister developed a severe bout of malaria at the age of four. I’m grateful that my sister is alive today due to the treatment that was available. However, many children still die before the age of five years, yet this is a treatable disease.

I also recall many incidents of women giving birth and the babies dying shortly afterward. Of course, many people attribute it to witchcraft but years later, I learned the disease is Sickle Cell. Such heartbreaking stories inspired me to look for solutions for my community and that ignited my interest in health.

Educational background.

I hold a B.Sc. Biochemistry (Major) and Zoology from Egerton University and a Master’s in Business Administration (International Business Management) from the University of Nairobi (U.O.N.). I am also learning French, which is critical because 18 of the countries in my region are francophone countries.

I must emphasize though that learning never ends. To remain relevant in the marketplace, you must continuously upskill yourself. There are many courses on LinkedIn, Coursera or professional papers that could prime you. The marketplace is very dynamic and with the constant changes, one can quickly become obsolete unless you have a growth mindset.

Alongside learning, you also need to unlearn things that have been overtaken by events or do not work; these could be biases, stereotypes, social or cultural misconceptions.

Share with us your career journey.

I began my career as a Medical Representative in one of the largest pharmaceutical distributors in Kenya and held varying positions of responsibility within general management and commercial functions. Interestingly, the distributor I worked for is now one of our key distributors in the country. I mention this because it is critical not to burn your bridges when exiting a company. Equally important is how you show up at work or for people. Show up well.

My first encounter with managing a team was when I was 28 years old. My biggest challenge was being a new manager who did not have management experience and I experienced a lot of self-doubt whether I would do it well or not. Another challenge was managing a team where some of my colleagues had been in the company and industry longer and had excellent relationships with most key stakeholders within the health industry. I wondered, “what I will tell them that they did not already know?”

Some of them were also much older than I was and majority were male. In some cases, they had higher and more qualifications. I am highlighting this since throughout my career journey, I have come across many people who always find a reason to second-guess themselves saying; “I am too young, I have no leadership experience, the team is male-dominated, am I good enough?”

I see imposter syndrome permeating in organizations, and it robs people’s confidence and it is certainly not good for your mental wellbeing. I have seen women turn down promotions or simply refuse to apply for senior roles. We need more women in senior roles to build a critical mass that can instigate lasting change to help other women trying to break the proverbial glass ceiling. Young girls also need role models. I always say, do not be the person who stands in your own way.

I have been in the pharma industry for more than 20 years across different multinationals, of which seven years are in Novartis. I joined Novartis as a Business Franchise Head for Established Medicines. Later, I was appointed as Country Group Head for English East and Horn of Africa. I also worked briefly in Basel, Switzerland before l got a promotion to Head Novartis Pharmaceutical Division as Africa Cluster Head, based in South Africa before I moved to my current role.

Currently, I am the Head of Novartis sub-Saharan Africa, managing 46 African countries. I am based in Nairobi Kenya, which serves as the headquarters for SSA. I am leading a major business transformation that has integrated three major divisions and we have a bold mandate to reach patients irrespective of their income status. This region is home to the world’s largest underserved patients and shoulders 25 per cent of the global disease burden. As a daughter of Africa from a small village in Western Kenya, I want to help improve the lives of people in this region.

What do you remember most about your career journey?

I would sum it as the paradox of my life; meaning the similarity and yet the difference of the younger me versus the older me. As much as my surroundings have changed over the years, my values have remained the same. I remember putting a lot in my work then, wanting to excel at what l was doing, being curious, aspiring to be an inspirational leader, treating people with respect, putting in the hard work and seeking alignment where l needed to and so on.