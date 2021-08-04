Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aimé Baraza fired back at a fan who accused the Afro-pop music group of letting down its fans.

In their criticism of the boyband, the fan said Sauti Sol was taking too long to release new projects unlike in the past.

While reacting to one of Bien’s posts, the fan said Sauti Sol should announce their retirement from music instead of taking fans for a ride.

The internet user further lamented that Kenyan music was falling behind Tanzanian music.

“Sauti Sol you’ve completely let down your music fans. Just announce you have officially quit music instead of treating us like fools. After all that support we have given to you, that’s how you pay us. We will never forgive you because Tanzania is controlling everything. At this point, we cannot be nominated for MAMA or AFRIMMA,” the social media user wrote.

In a rejoinder, Bien Baraza told the fan to support other local acts and let Sauti Sol be.

“Wachana na mambo ya Sautisol na uambie serikali ikupee kazi. Wasanii ni wengi sana Kenya. Support hao wengine basi. Hii roho ya sumu toa kwa page yangu,” he said.

(Leave Sauti Sol alone and ask the government to give you a job. Artistes are so many in Kenya, support them. Get your negative vibes away from my page.)