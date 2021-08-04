Bahati and his wife Diana Marua have unveiled their new role as brand ambassadors for a local product.

The celebrity singer and his wife are the new brand ambassadors for Raha Premium Maize Meal colloquially referred to as ‘Kavagara’.

The pair took to social media to announce the partnership with the Kirinyaga-based milling company, Joy Millers.

“ANOTHER BIG WIN; ANOTHER DEAL 🔥🔥🔥 There Were Days I Slept Hungry; There Were Days I Looked Angry. Spending Days Without Food; In My Life there Way Nothing Good,” wrote Bahati.

He went on: “LOOK AT GOD!!! TODAY THE BAHATI’S ARE HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE HAVE SIGNED THE OFFICIAL BRAND AMBASSADORS OF KENYA’S NUMBER ONE MAIZE MEAL FLOUR @RAHA_PREMIUM IN MOUNT KENYA REGION THEY CALL IT #KAVAGARA!!!”

Diana Marua on the other hand wrote: “I am Highly Favoured of the Lord 🙏. PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THAT WE SIGNED ANOTHER MILLION DEAL AS BRAND AMBASSADORS OF @RAHA_PREMIUM MAIZE MEAL #KAVAGARA!!!!!!!”

She added: “I AM PROUD TO BE ASSOCIATED WITH NOTHING BUT QUALITY AND @RAHA_PREMIUM GIVES YOU EXACTLY THAT 💃”