Comedian Terence Creative leaped to his wife’s defense after she was subjected to body-shaming on social media.

Terence and his wife Milly Chebby have time and again had to contend with vile comments from cyberbullies, but they have also grown a thick skin. The vlogging couple proved this once more with a defiant message to cyberbullies on Wednesday.

On top of slamming the bullies, Terence Creative showered Milly with words of affirmation as he reminded her abusers what he sees in her.

“SASA(Hi) CYBER BULLY,” the online creator started, adding: “You can call her whatever you want and see whatever you wanna see in her but nothing shall ever blind me from seeing her beautiful soul,a kind and loving woman to me and anyone around her. Very cute @millychebby ❤️❤️.”

Terence went on to put cyberbullies in their place, describing them as “pathetic attention seeking trolls who we should all feel sorry for”.

“When a fool utters all kinds of insults against you in social media without even knowing you or without any worthwhile reason or provocation, usually they are merely sad & pathetic attention seeking trolls who we should all feel sorry for. They don’t deserve our anger. They deserve our pity.

“People who hide under fake accounts and anonymous accounts. Have nothing good to say. They always talk trash about others. Influence hate, bullying and abuse. They are instigators. They use these accounts to say filthy things and to ruin people’s lives. What they don’t know is that Karma knows their real identity. “ I WISH YOU WELL CYBERBULLY. #iPityCyberbullies 🙏” Terence concluded.

Milly Chebby admitted that the bullies almost got to her, and appreciated Terence for showering her with praise.

“I never care about cyberbullies but Yesterday they almost got into me I was left wondering is there a specific body one should have? what’s a perfect body for you cyber bullies? What’s wrong with this key board warriors ? who hurt them? Anyway thanks @terencecreative for the words of affirmation 🤗”