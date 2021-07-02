Revered journalist Lolani Kalu is back on his feet eight months after Kenyans of goodwill donated to his cause.

The former ‘Malimwengu’ TV show presenter has since opened a music recording studio and recorded some songs.

Speaking to the Star newspaper, Lolani thanked everyone who helped him in his time of need.

“As of now, I have a recording studio, a camera to do my recordings and to also go live with,” he said.

Lolani said he has also authored a Swahili music book, which he hopes Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha can integrate into the Kenyan curriculum.

“I have written a music theory book in Swahili titled Mawe Saba and I would like to request the Ministry of Education to have it in schools for music lessons,” said Lolani.

“I have also recorded songs in the studio and I would kindly ask them to help me in shooting the video.”

The journalist also asked his fans to help him grow his YouTube channel.

“I also have another song speaking about the importance of being united as a country. I also ask them to subscribe to my YouTube channel, Lolani Media, so I can start earning from the site.”