It is either Raila Odinga listens to Genge and is a fan of rapper Mejja or elections are around the corner, a time when politicians suddenly become mere Kenyans.

A section of internet users was convinced that it is the latter after the ODM party leader took to Twitter to laud Mejja.

Apparently, “Raila Odinga” on Tuesday morning overheard the hitmaker’s recent top-charting single titled ‘Tabia za Wakenya’ (Kenyan Behaviours)’, and grooved to it.

In a tweet on his official account, the former Prime Minister reserved special praise for Mejja’s lyrics about the perceived poor time management exhibited by Kenyans.

In the song, Mejja sings that Kenyans are always late for important matters but punctual when it is time to have fun.

According to Raila, listening to ‘Tabia za Kenya’ had him thinking that Mejja’s lyrics are true. Lol!

“Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking it is true!: Masaa na mkenya lazima atachelewa lakini sherehe?!….. Our Musicians are really creative. Wonderful week ahead fellow countrymen!” Odinga tweeted.

Mejja on his part reacted to Raila’s comments saying he was grateful.

“Kumbe Rao Uskiza Genge!!!! I am Grateful #SikuHiziNiKuBad,” the rapper wrote.

On Twitter, however, Raila sparked wild reactions, some of which we have compiled below.