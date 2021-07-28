It is either Raila Odinga listens to Genge and is a fan of rapper Mejja or elections are around the corner, a time when politicians suddenly become mere Kenyans.

A section of internet users was convinced that it is the latter after the ODM party leader took to Twitter to laud Mejja.

Apparently, “Raila Odinga” on Tuesday morning overheard the hitmaker’s recent top-charting single titled ‘Tabia za Wakenya’ (Kenyan Behaviours)’, and grooved to it.

In a tweet on his official account, the former Prime Minister reserved special praise for Mejja’s lyrics about the perceived poor time management exhibited by Kenyans.

In the song, Mejja sings that Kenyans are always late for important matters but punctual when it is time to have fun.

According to Raila, listening to ‘Tabia za Kenya’ had him thinking that Mejja’s lyrics are true. Lol!

“Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking it is true!: Masaa na mkenya lazima atachelewa lakini sherehe?!….. Our Musicians are really creative. Wonderful week ahead fellow countrymen!” Odinga tweeted.

Mejja on his part reacted to Raila’s comments saying he was grateful.

“Kumbe Rao Uskiza Genge!!!! I am Grateful #SikuHiziNiKuBad,” the rapper wrote.

On Twitter, however, Raila sparked wild reactions, some of which we have compiled below.

😂, mkuu, uko sure ni wewe uliskiza? — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) July 27, 2021

Listen to what you want. Raila won’t listen to what you want. — Aldrin Ouma Oduor (@AldrinOuma) July 27, 2021

Politicians wameanza 2022 is around the corner 😂😂 — WAHITO🍓 (@weshi_wahito) July 27, 2021

Mzee umeona siasa haikusaidii umeanza comedy — Evans Miloo Rutto🇰🇪 (@Evans_miloo) July 27, 2021

“Mejja’s Tabia za Wakenya hit was playing somewhere this morning and it got me thinking it is true” pic.twitter.com/YMioeZ3GWT — Man Pini (@RNgeno4real) July 27, 2021

Wacha uongo buana! Tangu lini ukawa mgenge! Maliza na hio handcheque uishie Bondo ukachunge ngombe zako! — The real hustler 🙏 (@wajingawaliisha) July 27, 2021

Tunajua ni ile time politicians wanaskiza mpaka gengetone😅 — 🅱🅰🆉🅴🅽🅶🅰™ (@its_Brayoo) July 27, 2021

Sherehe ya BBI ni lini? — Wahinya🇰🇪 (@Wahinya_Charlie) July 27, 2021

From nobody can’t stop reggae to tabia za wakenya,this earth is hard.Mzee kubali yaishe. — Ng’etich. (@Kipkiru59877121) July 27, 2021

We all know this is your favorite song. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CsPK4zxvUz — UntitledHK (@UntitledHK) July 27, 2021

Haha, political gimmicks zimeanza buana miss me with this BS https://t.co/YyFLrLgmr6 — Dental Karis🦷 (@enamelmoran) July 27, 2021

It is electioneering period and grandie has to sound cool for appeal. https://t.co/txYF8N8eRR — Maina Karobia (@MainaKarobia) July 27, 2021

Wakizima Reggea tuko na Gengetone, we must dance, we must be seen. #RailaInMuranga https://t.co/y0f2WwNGkU — Mackiche Mackiche 🇰🇪 (@mackiche_victor) July 27, 2021

Whoever is managing this account missed the assignment…I can’t even read this using Baba’s voice https://t.co/BrwwJMYlmI — Elaine Elaine (@Elainesoya) July 27, 2021

This is how you know elections are approaching in Kenya https://t.co/b2DAtJknkB — Lucky Luciano (@King_Mindu) July 27, 2021

Tell me elections are near without telling me elections are near. https://t.co/c5U9cCZvSP — Ngash (@ngash_david) July 27, 2021

“Look guys, I’m like you and listen to the same stuff you do” https://t.co/b0ckuxkdXj — Ben (@yulemsee) July 27, 2021

There goes RAO. We all know its Winnie or Rosemary behind that tweet. https://t.co/F6B1FBF6Ze — Mule (@mule___) July 27, 2021

Wueh, sasa this one can even relate with tabia za wakenya? 😂 https://t.co/dTH8OmrBnu — Brian Murimi (@IBrianMurimi) July 27, 2021

Not grandpa trying to be relatable! https://t.co/PWVcpGXEA3 — The Queen of the Corner (@_Guchu) July 27, 2021

Raila Odinga has no idea that this was tweeted 😂

. https://t.co/8NjQXBlK9E — Dr. John Njenga Karugia PhD. (@johnnjenga) July 27, 2021

It is that time of the political cycle when politicians become Kenyans https://t.co/gZnHhH3wHl — Ohta Ryota (@Ohta_Ryota) July 27, 2021

Raila Junior we know your handwriting https://t.co/6bTmSDxRlm — NAIRØBI Gunner 🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@keyahmark) July 27, 2021