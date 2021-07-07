For the better part of Monday and Tuesday, Nick Ndeda was trending synonymously with the word ‘Simp’, a slang used to describe a man who is overly submissive to a woman.

This is after the radio personality and his immediate ex-girlfriend Muthoni Gitau announced their breakup on her Youtube channel. Some of those who have been keeping up with the couple claimed that Ndeda’s decision to appear in the video in which Muthoni intimated he was not enough, was simpish.

It got worse for the former Kiss 100 presenter as some internet users claimed Ndeda underwent a vasectomy for Muthoni during their seven-year love affair.

Nick Ndeda was, however, quick to rubbish these claims saying he decided against having children even before he started dating Muthoni.

“One final thing on this matter, I did not get a vasectomy for her. I did that for me because I also do not want kids. Any other questions, not up for debate or discussion,” he wrote in a Tweet that he has since deleted.

In a past vlog on their YouTube channel, Ndeda and Muthoni said they did not intend to have children.

Ndeda said he made the decision when he was 17 years old and has never reconsidered, even telling his mother not to expect grandchildren from him.

The former X FM presenter also addressed claims that he simped for Muthoni.

“There is not a single video or thing that I did in the 7 years we were together that I did because I was forced to. Muthoni is a great woman and just because we aren’t together now is no reason for the rude insensitive and dumb comments.