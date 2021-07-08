The long-awaited Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) system on Thika and Mombasa roads will be run by a private company in the transport sector, the govt has announced.

Nairobi Metropolitan Area Transport Authority acting director-general Francis Gitau said the govt will offer a private firm a 12-year concession to manage the project.

Gitau said the firm would run 300 BRT buses from February 2022, when the initial rollout is expected to take place.

“BRT will be run through a transport service contract. A concession of about 12 years. The concession will be procured competitively. We are currently developing the request-for-proposal document,” Gitau told the Business Daily.

The BRT buses are expected in the country starting December of this year. Gitau said the first batch of 6 electric buses will be shipped in by private sector players.

The government plans to launch six BRT corridors in Nairobi.

Priority corridors are the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Likoni, James Gichuru-Rironi, and Bomas to Ruiru roads. Other motorways are Ngong Road, Juja, Mama Lucy, T-Mall and Balozi to Imara roads.