The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) has received a boost in its plan to convert Machakos Country Bus and Nairobi Law Courts parking areas into underground lots.

Director-General of the NMS, Maj-Gen Mohammed Badi, said two international investors have shown interest in funding the project.

The NMS is looking to convert the lots at a cost of Sh5 billion in a public-private partnership. The potential investors are international companies in two European countries, one of which is from Austria.

Badi said the successful investor will build and operate the two projects till they recoup their investments then hand them over to the NMS.

NMS is working together with the newly established Public-Private Partnership Directorate headed by Director-General Chris Kirigua.

“We have engaged him and he is positive about the projects. He has already contacted the two countries which have expressed interest to enter under a 25-year PPP program. We are hoping for a positive reply soon,” Badi said.

Earlier this year, Badi said the underground multi-storey parking bay will be operated digitally and charged hourly.

“It will be affordable and once the motorists reach the parking lot, you will pay through mobile money, leave your car there and it will be parked for you in whichever floor of that building,” Badi noted.

The parking bay will mirror the four-storey car park at the Holy Family Basilica which Chinese contractor China Zhongxing Construction Company constructed. The parking bay that used to accommodate 120 cars now boasts 536 parking slots.

“We have seen it is affordable and we are now going to ensure that there’s enough underground parking for Nairobi residents,” said Badi.