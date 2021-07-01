The Swahili subtitle option offered by Netflix on its newest series and movies has been retired.

The streaming giant introduced the option in Kenya and other Swahili speaking countries about 3 years ago. However, it was clear from the word go that whoever was doing the translations was not a native Swahili speaker.

Most of the times the text made little sense, and failed to correspond to what was being spoken on screen. Sometimes they were right on the translation, but wrong on context, bringing out a whole different meaning.

As a result, it is assumed that the option was not widely adopted. Certainly not in Kenya where a majority of the population understands English.

Netflix has as of today announced that they will be retiring support for Swahili. This will come into effect on July 30, 2021.

“We wanted to inform you of an upcoming change to the Netflix service. As of July 30, 2021, we will no longer be supporting the Swahili language on your Netflix experience…” the statement read in part.

Their Swahili translations have been a butt of many jokes on social media since they were introduced.

Here’s are some of the best tweets.

Actress: This is nuts!

Netflix Swahili subtitles: Hii ni karanga!😂 — Charles Thickens (@isthatyouCarol) June 29, 2021

Hey you’ve been working your ass off Netflix Swahili Subtitles: Hey umefanya kazi ya punda wako Me: pic.twitter.com/0wRgeHS1nA — timothymathai (@timothymathai) May 26, 2019

Dear @netflix, is this supposed to be Swahili? You’re not even trying 🤦🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/BaxNWKSGso — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) July 20, 2019

"So now you're throwing shade?" Netflix Swahili: Sasa unatupa kivuli? — Billy The GOAT (@_CrazyNairobian) December 16, 2020

I'm a little late to this Netflix Swahili caption thing, but… Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife pic.twitter.com/tQKbExqJgu — ᴉƃᴉɹᴉʍ[email protected] 🇰🇪 (@Mwirigi) June 6, 2019

Actor: “OMG! Did you cum inside?” Netflix: “Ewe Mungu wangu! Ulikuja kwangu?” — Msupa M (@Mollage_) May 16, 2019

Hey @netflix PLEASE switch off your HORRIBLE Swahili subtitles. "Bye guys" "Kwaheri wanaume" Are you crazy? Bad bad bad translations is WORSE than no translations. Stop making a mockery of our languages! 😡 — 🌻 Betty 🌱 Tokenized Green Energy (@DoItBetty) May 4, 2019

Netflix Swahili subtitles are the best…. pic.twitter.com/4t3IGARMOJ — T (@nguyaiT) May 3, 2019

Dear Netflix Swahili subtitles: Please stop.

No one asked for you. Love, Kenya. — منصور (@ipwr000) June 15, 2019

Netflix Swahili subtitles… "I'll see you in a second"… pic.twitter.com/X6xD6QZTRp — Eric Mugendi #FreePalestine (@mougendi) May 16, 2019

I spend the first ten minutes of a movie laughing at those hilarious Swahili translations. These Netflix guys need to hire a new translator😂😂😂 — joanne (@MissyDisi) June 19, 2019

This dude probably writing those Netflix Swahili subtitles https://t.co/2PlX4VIxWX — Quarantine Tolisso (@kenuthia) May 14, 2019