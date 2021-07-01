The Swahili subtitle option offered by Netflix on its newest series and movies has been retired.

The streaming giant introduced the option in Kenya and other Swahili speaking countries about 3 years ago. However, it was clear from the word go that whoever was doing the translations was not a native Swahili speaker.

Most of the times the text made little sense, and failed to correspond to what was being spoken on screen. Sometimes they were right on the translation, but wrong on context, bringing out a whole different meaning.

As a result, it is assumed that the option was not widely adopted. Certainly not in Kenya where a majority of the population understands English.

Netflix has as of today announced that they will be retiring support for Swahili. This will come into effect on July 30, 2021.

“We wanted to inform you of an upcoming change to the Netflix service. As of July 30, 2021, we will no longer be supporting the Swahili language on your Netflix experience…” the statement read in part.

Their Swahili translations have been a butt of many jokes on social media since they were introduced.

Here’s are some of the best tweets.