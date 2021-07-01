Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i says security agencies will act within the law when dealing with hate speech mongers during the electioneering period in 2022.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 30, during the launch of the National Crime Information Centre (NCIC) strategic plan at the Bomas of Kenya, Matiang’i assured that the govt will not resort to oppressive measures such as shutting down the internet.

“We will not do things like switching off the internet, it will not happen here…we will not harass people but because we are confident, we will act according to the law and call people to account,” he said.

However, the tough-talking CS issued a stern warning to lawbreakers who will try to spread hate speech during the period.

“We will be very ruthless when it comes to those who interfere with others’ freedoms…we will not hesitate or be intimidated by pressures or complaints from anybody. We will protect Kenya,” said Matiang’i.

“To those who break the law, we will arrange a good meeting between you and the law. Any threats to the vision of Kenya should be met with the full force of law. ”

Matiang’i also assured that security agents are now highly trained on matters internet and they are prepared to do their part.

“I want to assure the country that we will do our part and role.. this country is a democracy. We are a democracy by choice and it was not imposed on us,” he said.

“We will uphold individual and collective freedoms.. and freedom of speech..”