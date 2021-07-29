Police in Kirengo sublocation, Suna East sub-county are holding a form two student on suspicion of killing a Class Six pupil.

Kirengo Assistant Chief Mr. Fred Opiyo confirmed the incident saying relatives of the student frogmarched him to Piny Oyie police post after the murder was discovered.

The assistant chief said preliminary investigations showed that the girl, who was known to the suspect, had visited him at their home on Tuesday before she was discovered dead.

On Wednesday morning, villagers discovered the girl’s body a few meters away from the suspect’s home. The body had injuries to the head consistent with blunt force trauma.

Chief Opiyo said the suspect, a learner at the Nyango Mixed Secondary School, had fled to his relatives in Suna West where he was apprehended and handed over to the police.

The deceased’s body was moved to the Migori County Referral Hospital for an autopsy.