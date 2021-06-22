Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has mended fences with the matatu driver who caused the accident that nearly took his life in February of 2022.

Tuju and the driver identified as Bernard Njuguna Muya met on Sunday, June 20 during a charity walk organized by the Jubilee official in commemoration of the accident.

The two met at the scene of the accident at the Kijabe junction on Nakuru-Nairobi highway and agreed to forget the past.

“Please forgive me for what happened, it was not my fault,” said Njuguna.

Tuju told Njuguna he had forgiven him and did not harbour any ill feelings towards him.

It was a joyous day as the two presented goodies to AIC Kijabe Hospital, where medics saved their lives. Tuju described the doctors and nurses as “life savers”.

“The intervention in this hospital is what has kept me, it was critical,” he said.

Tuju, three pacemakers, and a group of well-wishers walked 57km from Karen Hospital in Nairobi to Kijabe Hospital to raise funds for the purchase of modern equipment for the facility’s theatre.

The charity walk raised Sh11.4 million out of a target of Sh13 million, with more pledges on the way.

“We are still calling on well-wishers to come up and help bridge the difference,” said Tuju.

The event was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother Muhoho Kenyatta, Cabinet Secretaries Amina Mohamed (Sports), Prof Margaret Kobia (Public Service), and ICT’s Joe Mutheru, Kiambu Governor James Nyoro, and his Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru.