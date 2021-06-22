The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has called on members of the public to report city muggings to the police instead of lamenting on social media.

This follows reports of rampant muggings in the Nairobi CBD. The DCI asked Kenyans who may have fallen victim to formalize the complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices.

This to facilitate the prosecution process once arrests are effected.

The DCI observed that: “Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various streets and walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings.”

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, while subjecting any acts of criminality to the unforgiving arm of the law. FichuakwaDCI by sharing intelligence information anonymously through our toll-free DCI hotline 0800 722 203. Usiogope!”