The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has called on members of the public to report city muggings to the police instead of lamenting on social media.

This follows reports of rampant muggings in the Nairobi CBD. The DCI asked Kenyans who may have fallen victim to formalize the complaints at the Nairobi Central DCI offices.

This to facilitate the prosecution process once arrests are effected.

The DCI observed that: “Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot-free even after they have been arrested along various streets and walks within the CBD, as the few who report at the station fail to pursue their cases or never turn up for hearings.”

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of every citizen, while subjecting any acts of criminality to the unforgiving arm of the law. FichuakwaDCI by sharing intelligence information anonymously through our toll-free DCI hotline 0800 722 203. Usiogope!”

The DCI urges members of the public who may fall or have fallen victims of mugging within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) to make formal reports at the Nairobi Central DCI offices whenever such unfortunate incidences happen. While many victims take to social media to pic.twitter.com/jQO1ddKHmH — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 21, 2021

narrate their ordeals in the hands of mugger gangs (which is good sensitization), we further urge them to formalize those complaints as guided, to facilitate the prosecution process once arrests are effected. Many are scenarios when suspected muggers go scot free even after they — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) June 21, 2021