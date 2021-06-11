Willy Paul has finally answered the burning question about why he renounced the gospel music industry for secular.

In a lengthy post on his socials, Willy Paul cited the hypocrisy in the gospel industry, saying its gatekeepers were hellbent on bringing him down.

“Some of you ask me why I left the Gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ. And even call me names because I no longer praise Jesus in my songs… according to them I’m so evil and everything bad. Those are the same people that fought me nikiwa upande wa Yesu 😆

“Reasons as to why I left. Hate from my fellow artists and Djs, luck of airplay (claiming my content wasn’t Godly back then ) ubaguzi na mapendeleo… I was the top artist but these evil people couldn’t see that. Or they just chose to ignore the reality!” the singer wrote in part.

As a result of the frustrations, the Saldido Records founder said he went broke and fell into depression for months.

“This people broke my heart! They hurt me so bad, I was depressed 4months. I kept crying in silence every single day and night. It got to a point where I couldn’t take it anymore… I had no money to pay my bills and even help out pale nyumbani. Can you imagine I had the biggest songs na hawa watu wakanichorea hivo tu. I’m not perfect but what I went through as a gospel artist, no servant of God should go through!!” he observed.

Willy Paul said he found solace in the secular music industry.

“Since I loved music and had bigger hopes with my career I chose the other side which is where I am today, n that’s what has kept me alive and stable.I was tired of the hypocrisy in the so called Gospel industry. Plus I just wanted 2b real with myself and not lie to God! God cannot be fooled so I took a chill pill na sai niko hapa,” he stated.