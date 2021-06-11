Makena Njeri clarified the nature of her relationship with Michelle Ntalami, saying she is not her wife.

Speaking on Radio Jambo, the founder of Bold Network Africa insisted it was wrong for people to assume she is married to Ntalami just because of how close they are. She said the Marini Naturals founder is a good friend.

“Ni makosa sana kusema kwamba huyo (Michelle) ni bibi yangu, hiyo ni makosa sana kwa sababu my relationship with Michelle is that we are very, very good friends. And if you go to my Instagram you will find that I have posted so many people. Hata leo nikitoka hapa nitapost Massawe na nitakuongelesha kama rafiki yangu. Kwa hivyo, hiyo ni Makosa kusema mtu ni bibi ya mtu,” said the former Tahidi High actress.

Makena was coy about her relationship status; when asked if she’s currently seeing someone, she said: “Let’s focus on Bold Network Africa. There is nothing like a wife right now, as long as you are in my inner circle, I appreciate my friends a lot.”

She also mentioned that: “I live my life very openly. If it comes a time when I will need to introduce my wife publicly, I will.”

The former British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) journalist also revealed that she once dated a man but she was not living her truth.