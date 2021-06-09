Joe Muchiri is not a fan of Larry Madowo; the social media influencer made this apparent in a long Twitter thread on Tuesday, revealing his bone of contention with the famed journalist.

According to Muchiri, a certain someone asked him why he never congratulated Madowo following his appointment as CNN’s Nairobi correspondent in May.

“Someone asked me a few weeks ago why I haven’t said congratulations to larry madowo for getting a job at CNN & I was like (middle finger emojis) U guys know the “nice reporter” Joe knows the asshole that he is,” Joe Muchiri started his rant.

The former radio personality went on to disclose that Larry Madowo once tried to get him fired from Capital FM. Apparently, Joe Muchiri had made fun of Larry on Twitter.

“Mans(Madowo) sent an email to my former employer asking them to fire me. Yaani a whole adult sent an email saying that a person like me should not be working at Capital FM, just because I made fun of him here…Luckily the manager was not these new managers who just fire people for no reason to look cool online.

“He asked me, “Joe now who is this larry person,?!” I told him it’s just some big mouth on Twitter ( literally) who just doesn’t like me. He then told me can U tell these people online to stop sending me nonsense coz apparently other people used to chomea me to him,” Muchiri narrated.

He further bashed Madowo for trying to take food off his table.

“Luckily I was very good at my job, actually not luckily, I was good at what I did period. So catch me dead congratulating an ass wipe like larry mamdomo, I can never respect anyone who tries to take bread from someone for petty reasons. SMH.

“U don’t know what or how many responsibilities that person has, the man/woman could be schooling, feeding, housing other people, Na wewe una chomea mtu for no good reason Coz U don’t like how they think or what they say. But si ni life tho. Siku moja “old twitter” should just come out and list how larry madowo always tried to get people in shit or fired for cracking jokes about his self conscious self, coz he actually thought reading a teleprompter made him important as hell. Just one day,” Joe Muchiri wrote.