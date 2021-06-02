A Kenyan woman who stunned the country after she abandoned her family to marry the Holy Spirit says she is traveling to Uganda for her honeymoon.

Elizabeth Nalem, a mother of six from Makutano town in West Pokot County, says the Holy Spirit has guided her to Amudat District in the neighboring country to also serve God and spread His word.

After visiting Uganda, Nalem intends to travel to the United States.

“God has shown (sic) me to travel to the United States when I am done with Uganda. He told me to traverse the world but I told him I won’t be able to and requested him to recruit other members to help me in spreading the gospel,” she was quoted by the Standard.