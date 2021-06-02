A Kenyan woman who stunned the country after she abandoned her family to marry the Holy Spirit says she is traveling to Uganda for her honeymoon.
Elizabeth Nalem, a mother of six from Makutano town in West Pokot County, says the Holy Spirit has guided her to Amudat District in the neighboring country to also serve God and spread His word.
After visiting Uganda, Nalem intends to travel to the United States.
“God has shown (sic) me to travel to the United States when I am done with Uganda. He told me to traverse the world but I told him I won’t be able to and requested him to recruit other members to help me in spreading the gospel,” she was quoted by the Standard.
“I talked to my husband and told him to take care of my children. I am being guided by the Holy Spirit. When He tells me to go back home, I will but right now He hasn’t. God knows how my children will eat. I have left them in God’s hands,” she added.
Meanwhile, the woman’s first husband, Joshua Nalem, says he is still trying to come to terms with the confusing turn of events.
He, however, noted that he would not stop Nalem from pursuing her heart’s desires.
“I am okay with it. There are no two weddings, but I am shocked. I don’t understand what is happening. She is my wife and I have paid 22 cows as dowry. We have six children and one has finished Form Four recently,” he said.