With the death of billionaire Chris Kirubi, many people are coming out with stories of their interactions with the man.

Some of them are nice stories of a man who was caring and understanding especially with the youth. However, some of the stories are not so nice.

Boniface Mwangi is the latest to come out with his own CK story.

Writing on Twitter yesterday, the activist recalled an incident in 2012 when Kirubi requested a meeting with him. This was after Mwangi’s organization, Pawa254, published a story detailing alleged corrupt dealings of the businessman.

Kirubi reached out to Boniface through a mutual friend and indeed secured a meeting.

According to the activist, Kirubi told him that he was not planning to sue, but was capable of ‘harming’ him.

“In 2012-2013 @Pawa254 was running a website called Mavulture. We used to publish stories of powerful crooks. We did a story on Chris Kirubi and he requested for a meeting through a mutual friend.When we met, he threatened me, he said “You know l won’t sue you but l can harm you”. he tweeted.

In 2012-2013 @Pawa254 was running a website called Mavulture. We used to publish stories of powerful crooks. We did a story on Chris Kirubi and he requested for a meeting through a mutual friend.When we met, he threatened me, he said "You know l won't sue you but l can harm you". pic.twitter.com/qSVHYVFHJP — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 15, 2021

Boniface added that they decided to shut down the ‘Mavulture’ website after receiving so many threats.