Whether you live in a condominium, an apartment, or your home with fences and your backyard, you can make a field of flowers—no matter what size your land is. Whether or not you are already a professional gardener, you can enjoy the benefits of a lot of flowers – both in your eyes and your health.

What are the benefits of a field of flowers, you might ask? It can enhance your mood, has a soothing scent, a perfect decorative piece in any home, and most significantly, it can detoxify the air around you. Build a garden in your home with the five blossoms mentioned below:

1. Iceland Poppy

Compared to other poppies, Icelandic poppies are lovely cut flowers because they can last in a vase for a more extended period. Its blossoms that bloom during the end of spring up until the start of summer have a wide variety of pastel colors of orange and pinks, red, yellow, and white. Its blossoms’ texture is paper-like, and it’s a bowl-shaped flower.

Ice poppies love sunlight; indeed, the plant can grow in partial shades, but full sun is much preferred. One way to ensure that you cultivate a healthy plant and keep it continuously blooming is to remove or deadhead its old blooms. Do you love butterflies? Well, Icelandic poppies can attract these magnificent flying creatures, it can also attract bees and birds.

2. Irises

Iris germanica is the botanical name or iris. Irises are a perennial plant. Iris germanica is tall and showy, and it has a single or several blossoms that can rise to three feet above its leaves. It can grow up to 47 inches tall and 12 inches in width. Species of irises with rhizomes usually have horizontal and robust stems and leaf scars that are ringed.

During spring, irises are a favorite because they bloom fast. It can produce two or three branches in a rhizome species with numerous buds. Irises can bloom for an extended period; it usually blooms until early summer.

Proper plant care for irises is to place them in a spot where it gets full sunlight during the end of summer; it should be under the sun for at least six hours. It requires good, well-draining soil. Avoid overcrowding your irises and do not give them mulch. If you want to know more about irises care, visit Gardener’s Path to learn more about the do’s and don’ts of the plant. You can also know more about the 200 to 300 varieties of irises.

3. Impatiens

This perennial’s flowers come in shades of purple, white, coral, yellow, pink, and violet. Its leaves can feel somewhat greasy because of their thick and shiny appearance.

It strives in a location where it is partly shaded to full shade. Impatiens are shade-tolerant, their blooms are long-lasting, and their flowers can bring life to your garden when it blooms during spring up until summer. When taking care of impatiens, ensure that you water it regularly during its dry spells so that the soil maintains its moistness and prevents wilting.

4. Indigo Plant

Indigo plants have compound leaves that are hairy and silky at the same time. Its showy clusters or spikers come in shades of purple, blue, rose, or white. Indigo plants bloom during late spring up until the start of summer. When in full bloom, these plants are the perfect addition to your garden.

Indigo plants love getting the full sun; the only exception is when you live in a place with hot climates; in this case, it prefers an afternoon shade. For a healthy indigo plant, ensure that the soil is fertile and well-draining with moderate moisture when watering.

5. Ice Plant

Ice plants typically grow in dense mats with their stems that spread out over the ground horizontally. Giving it a succulent appearance is its three-sided leaves tightly packed and over six to ten centimeters long. Ice plants are usually grassy-green or yellowish when it’s new, but it becomes a shade of rusty orange when it ages. Its flowers resemble a daisy; it comes in pink, red, purple, orange, and yellow.

Ice plant got its name because its leaves and flowers shimmer like it has been covered with ice crystals or frost, not because it’s cold-hardy. To get a healthy ice plant, ensure that its soil is fast draining, place it where it can get full sunlight, and regularly water it. You can look forward to your plant blooming from spring until summer.

Takeaway

After reading about the different facts of the five flowers mentioned above, doesn’t it make sense to grow your flowers? With other flowers comes different options – you can choose what species you want to grow, what color you want to add to your garden, and many more! It is guaranteed that you’ll enjoy gardening and being under the sun with these five blossoms!