A police officer is counting losses after he was robbed of Sh1.15 million in cash moments after he had withdrawn the money from a bank in Gilgil, Nakuru County on Monday, May 24.

The Chief Inspector of Police (CI) at Astu Headquarters in Gilgil told police he was having lunch at around 1:53 pm when he lost the money.

According to a police report, the officer said he saw a man break into his double cabin which he had parked outside the hotel while enjoying his lunch.

The Chief Inspector said he looked outside the window when he heard his car alarm sounding and saw a man opening the driver’s door using a duplicate key.

“I saw him take the bag containing Cash Sh1.15 million,” the officer reported.

The policeman also lost his registered Ceska Pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives probing the heist said the suspect drove away in a white Mazda. DCI Gilgil visited the scene, processed it, and also recorded eyewitnesses’ statements.

The case was forwarded to police headquarters at Vigilance, Nairobi for further assessment.