High flying Kenyan journalist Larry Madowo is leaving the BBC for a lucrative post at CNN in Nairobi.

The American cable news organization made the announcement Thursday morning. Madowo has been serving as BBC News’ North American correspondent. His stint there has seen him cover the US election, COVID-19 outbreak, the death of George Floyd and the trial of his killer among many other stories.

“Larry Madowo is leaving the BBC to take up a new position with CNN as the network’s Nairobi-based correspondent,” senior vice president of international newsgathering and managing editor (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Deborah Rayner made the announcement.

“From enterprise reporting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region to investigations into oil drilling in Namibia’s Kavango Basin, via a range of cultural and business stories across dedicated programming, Africa has never been more visible on CNN’s multiple platforms,” she continued.

On his part, Madowo said, “I’ve enjoyed reporting from the US and around the world, but its a real privilege to return to covering Africa at such a critical time in Kenya and around the continent. I have long admired CNN International’s award-winning coverage, and I’m honoured to be joining such a talented team. I look forward to sharing the full spectrum of life in one of the most dynamic parts of the world with CNN’s global audiences.”

Madowo started his career at KTN, but he likely came on many people’s radar when he hosted The Trend on NTV. He also worked for CNBC in Johannesburg.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Daystar University in Kenya as well as a master’s in Business and Economics Journalism from Columbia University in New York.

Read the full statement from CNN below.