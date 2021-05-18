Kenya’s COVID-19 positivity rate was reported at 3.5 percent on Monday after 72 more patients tested positive from a sample size of 2,056 within 24 hours.

This marked a slight rise from the 3.1 percent positivity rate reported on Sunday.

The new cases brought the total number of Covid-19 infections in the country to 165, 537.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also reported ten fatalities, three of which occurred on different dates within the past month, while seven are late death reports from facility audits.

Cumulative fatalities rose to 3,013 on Monday.

At the same time, 262 patients recovered from the disease, with 235 from the Home-Based & Isolation Care, while 27 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries stood at 113,874. 82,777 are from Home Based Care & Isolation & 31,097 are from various health facilities.

A further 1,036 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,729 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation & Care Program.

108 patients are in the ICU, 23 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. 15 patients were under observation.

Another 84 patients were on supplementary oxygen with 70 of them in general wards and five in high dependency units.