Anthony Irari Ngugi serves as the Chief Editor/Country Manager at Opera News East Africa. The 29- year-old holds a degree in Journalism and Media Studies from the University of Nairobi.

Prior to joining Opera News East Africa, Irari held various positions at several digital media outfits in Kenya.

The father of one narrated his career path on Sunday Nation.

Briefly tell us about yourself.

My first love is actually music and not journalism. I only discovered I wanted to be a journalist when I once watched Nation Media Group’s then CEO Wilfred Kiboro dancing at their end-of-year party bash.

He made a big impression on me and I was sure that is the kind of guy I wanted to become. A terrible dancer who gets featured on prime-time TV!

Also, because I can’t sing to save my life, I embarked on a journey to learn and understand all genres of music including Senegalese Jazz and Rock n Roll from the ’60s and ’70s.

I think it is this curiosity that has enabled me to be good at journalism because as you probably know, journalism is about institutional memory. For that matter, I try to read and understand everything I come across.

I’m also passionate about digital journalism, music, food, and adventure.

Tell us about your childhood and family life

I was born and raised in Kiambu in a nuclear family of four. I’m the firstborn closely followed by my baby sister who is 24. My parents are the most liberal and understanding parents ever. I honestly wish everyone had them as parents!

I would equate them to driving classes with my sister and me as the ones learning to drive and them being our instructors. We are entirely in control of where our lives go and their work is merely to give us guidance and support. The faster you learn how to drive, then the faster they will let you be. And they have!

Our family is also growing having been pronounced a father and uncle recently.

Educational background

I started my education at Gatundu Primary School in Gatundu South. It was a favorite for the area’s white-collar professionals. I later went to Mururia High School for my secondary education (the only popular person I know from the school is Jaymo Ule Msee) and later on to the University of Nairobi where I studied Journalism and Media Studies.

I have since pursued other professional courses like Facebook For Journalists from Poynter Institute and Project management Foundations from Project Management Institute. I intend to enroll for an Executive Masters later this year.

Share with us your career journey

My career journey started in 2011 when I joined Capital FM as a founding member of Capital Campus, a desk fully dedicated to newsworthy stories across Kenyan Universities. I was still in school then.

I later joined Internews Network after a year (2012) where I worked as a media monitor in the run-up to the 2013 elections.

However, my career really started hitting it off when I landed a position at Ghafla Entertainment in 2014. They were trying to expand into other segments outside of entertainment, technology, and travel.

My starting salary was Sh15,000 only. It has since grown exponentially.

I joined the travel desk but after a year I became the Chief Editor. I later moved on to Kenyans.co.ke/Kenyamoja.com as the Head of Operations/Managing Editor.

After two and half years at the organisation and having moved Kenyans.co.ke from position 48 to number 6 as one of the most read and reputable news websites in the country, it was time for me to take on new challenges.

I’m currently at Opera Software, as the Chief Editor/Country manager for Opera News where I’m in charge of Opera News EA (Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia).

Opera News is the biggest news and video aggregator in Africa with a presence in more than 10 African countries and with over 15 million active users.

What do you remember most about your career journey?

I think every workplace has had something to remember. Ghafla taught me how to be confident in my execution, to trust my gut, and go for it. It is here that I also learnt the power of networking and creating relationships.

I remember with excitement when I published my first travel story and I asked the guy who was in charge of social media then whether he thought my story and title was good.