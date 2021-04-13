Apparently, Eric Omondi needs to look no further in his ‘Wife Material’ quest after the comedian had a queer encounter with a die-hard fan.

This is according to celebrity rapper Khaligraph Jones who joined other internet uses to poke fun at Eric Omondi over a photo he took showing the male fan embracing him unusually.

As the story goes, the fan identified as Vicky and who works at Standard group, waited for five hours just to take a picture with Eric.

“😂😂😂😂😂 This is Vicky apparently one of my biggest fans😂😂 He works at Standard group and so yesterday after work he waited for me from 4 pm until after my show ended at 9 pm to take this picture…” Omondi narrated on Monday.

The comedian went on to say that before he was told that Vicky was a big fan, he was freaked out by his loving embrace.

“Initially before all this was explained to me…I was huko chini ya Maji freaking out at the way he was holding me tukipiga picha until later nikaambiwa “huyu Jamaa ni fan wako Sanaaaaa” but still Victor hapanaaa hata kama wewe ni fan wangu hapanaaa bro, hapanaaaa…Aaaaiii hapanaaaaa bro…hapanaaa tu🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ Hata kama😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” Omondi jokingly protested.

The post sparked hilarious reactions from some of Eric Omondi’s followers, starting with Khaligraph Jones who wrote: “Wife Material amepatikana. Congratulations.”

Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko added: “Relationship goals😂.”

Actor turned director Phil Karanja posed: “😂😂😂😂😂 season 3 imeanza ama?”

Another netizen observed: ‘Huyo jamaa unaeza jua tu ako single😂😂”

“The love is priceless 😂😂😂” wrote another.

A third commenter shared: “Real definition of kukumbatia 😂”

One fan referenced Rik Rok’s reggae hit song titled ‘Hold Me’, writing: “Hold meeeee in your arms tonight… Don’t you ever let me gooooo..” 🎶🎵🔊🔊”

“Alaaaa alaaa alaaa 😂💀” another Instagram user added.

One follower joked: “Unadarwa kudarwa😂”

Another advised: “Pendeka…😂😂😂 I need to be held hivo😢😂”