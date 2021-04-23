The High Court in Nakuru has found Jane Muthoni, the woman accused of killing Kiiru Boys High School Principal Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi, guilty of murder.

Muthoni was convicted alongside her co-accused Isaac Ng’ang’a, alias Gikuyu.

During the trial, the Prosecution submitted that Muthoni, the former principal of Icaciri Secondary School in Kiambu, hired criminals, including Ng’ang’a, to kill Mwangi.

The prosecution said Muthoni hired four people to eliminate her husband after she suspected him of having extra-marital affairs.

One suspect, Joseph Kariuki, was sentenced to seven years in prison for manslaughter after he confessed to taking part in the murder.

The fourth suspect, Nelson Njiru, remains at large, and efforts to trace him have been fruitless.

Justice Joel Ngugi set May 18, 2021, as the sentencing date.