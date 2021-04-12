President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends of Mama Shariffa El-Maawy who passed away Sunday morning at her Nairobi home.

Mama Shariffa, 89, was the mother of former Public Works Principal Secretary, the late Mariam El-Maawy.

In his message of comfort and encouragement, President Kenyatta described the late Mama Shariffa as a devoted and patriotic Kenyan who served the country for decades with utmost commitment and distinction.

“As a nation, we owe Mama Sharrifa a debt of gratitude for her immense contribution to the development of our country’s education and health sectors.

“Mama Sharrifa was among the pioneer group of registered midwives in the country and has, over the years, offered her services to Kenyans across the country, especially in the Counties of Lamu, Garisssa and Kwale where she trained and mentored many health workers,” the President recalled.

The President said Mama Shariffa embraced education at a time when few women in Kenya had the opportunity to pursue their educational interests.

“Mama Sharrifa was a trailblazer, a strong and determined woman who embraced education at a time when very few Kenyan women had the opportunity to pursue formal education and training,” the President eulogised.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give the family of Mama Sharrifa the strength and fortitude to bear the loss of their beloved matriarch