Following his dismissal by Homeboyz Radio over the weekend, Shaffie Weru had decided to fight back.

A veteran in the radio business, Shaffie was let go by Homeboyz and its mother company Radio Africa, alongside DJ Joe Mfalme (Joseph Munoru) and his co-host Neville Musya, over the weekend.

This came following outrage over statements the 3 had made on their show concerning gender-based violence. They were discussing a court case in which a man was accused of pushing a woman he had met on Facebook out of a 12th floor window on their first date.

Some people understood that they were blaming the victim for the incident.

“We were having a conversation around Eunice, the 20-year-old lady who last year, found a date on Facebook, went on a first date and after that… became immobile, she’s still limping because apparently this guy she found on Facebook invited her to a building, they were having a date on the 12th floor”.

“And then guess what happened? The guy tried to make moves… She said ‘yo I’m not doing this, I’m not about this’ and then the guy pushed her over the 12th floor and now she’s a cripple.

“And I’m calling on all the ladies… you guys need to play hard to get.”