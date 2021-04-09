A Nairobi-based commercial sex worker pleaded guilty to stealing a customer’s mobile phone after he allegedly failed to pay her for services rendered.

Grace Wanjiru, 21, appeared at Milimani Law Courts where she was charged with one count of stealing.

The court heard that Ms Wanjiru stole a phone valued at Sh18,000, the property of Kiprop Victor Beth, at Duruma Road in Nairobi on Tuesday, April 6.

A police report noted that Mr Kiprop said he was accosted by the sex worker on Duruma Road where she offered to pleasure him for cash but he declined the offer.

After rejecting her advances, Kiprop told police that Ms Wanjiru quickly called her friend on phone and they took his smartphone after she arrived.

He said he pleaded with the two women to return his phone but they threatened to beat him up.

Kiprop then said he decided to report the incident on the advice of a Maasai man who told him that the women were violent.

Wanjiru on the other hand contradicted Kiprop’s statement, saying he took her to Maydene Lodging after they agreed on a payment of Sh400.

She told the court that after the act, Kiprop refused to pay prompting her to seize his phone, which she later sold for Sh1500.