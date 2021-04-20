Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto made some disparaging remarks about Uhuru Kenyatta that likely caused the pair’s reported fallout.

Speaking on Inooro TV Sunday night, April 18, Murathe said that Ruto allegedly called Uhuru a drunkard at the height of the 2017 re-election campaign.

According to Murathe, intelligence agents relayed Ruto’s remarks to Uhuru Kenyatta, which may have caused a rift between the Jubilee leaders.

“There is a day Ruto spoke in his native language and told his supporters to vote for Uhuru because as he drinks, I will be running the government,” Murathe said.

“It was during the funeral of the late Mark Too. The government always has a way of knowing some of these things. I suspect that was one of the reasons Uhuru decided to sideline Ruto was this statement,” he added.

At the same time, Murathe accused Ruto of insulting the president by claiming that the Jubilee Party was run by people who are “hardly sober”.

“He should stop hiding behind us (officials). He is the deputy party leader and above him is the party leader, there are a number of officials who are above me so when he insults people like Murathe, how can a vice chairman be calling the shots, those insults are directed at someone else,” Murathe claimed.

According to Kenyans.co.ke, source from the DP’s camp refused to respond to Murathe’s allegations.

“We have serious priorities as hustler nation, the cabal that is ever drunk is not one of them,” said the source.