The former wife of Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu, Marya Prude, has cautioned fans against referring to her as Mrs Raburu.

A seemingly seething Marya told off her fans on social media while responding to some of their comments.

One fan had written: “For sure you’re beautiful Mrs R.” To which Marya responded: “Nop…I’m Miss now.”

In another interaction, Marya said she was tired of having to disassociate herself with her ex-husband.

“I am tired of deleting your comments every time! I am Ms Irungu,” she lashed.

Raburu and Prude went their separate ways following the loss of their daughter in January 2020.

In a past Q&A session with her fans, one fan asked Marya why she didn’t fight for her marriage. She retorted: “Someone hold me cause somebody is about to meet their ancestors.”

Raburu on his part said he regretted exposing his relationship with Marya to public scrutiny.

“I love and respect Marya. I don’t blame anybody who said anything bad or good because mimi ndo niliwaonyesha in the beginning.

“Si poa kusema kwamba, mbona watu wananiongelelea sana yet mimi ndo nilikuwa nampeleka kwa watu pale social media, nafanya kumpost. Napost picha zetu pamoja. Ningechoose kuwa Private kama vile tumejua mtoto wa Nameless the other day akiwa 13. So I don’t blame them for that, but that’s not an excuse for wale watu waliongea vibaya sana,” said Raburu.