Musician turned preacher Lovy Longomba says the Longombas left Kenya at the peak of their music career in search of greener pastures in the U.S.

Speaking in a recent radio interview, Lovy said music was not paying well despite all their hard work.

“There is nothing bad like when you are working hard but what you are working for is not being rewarded,” he said.

Adding: “Some artistes inspire others but the reward is different. Look at artistes like Nameless. If you meet Diamond today, he will tell you Nameless inspired him musically but although Nameless has done well for himself, Diamond’s reward is different.”

Lovy went on to fault the Kenyan music structure saying an artiste may be renowned but have no money in their bank account.

“It doesn’t make sense. That is what most Kenyans are lacking. If you go to Uganda, artistes are making lives with music. Here that reward is not there. It’s strange and we didn’t want to be caught up in the loop.”

Speaking about losing his brother Christian, Lovy said it is unfortunate that they left Kenya together 16 years ago but he returned home alone.

“I have never done music without my brother and I cannot even perform alone. It’s not something I would like to do. You never know, but this is someone who I have lived with,” he said.

“I can’t even listen to the music we sang together. I don’t feel like I have lost a brother but indeed I see just a transition and I believe we will meet one day. That is everyone’s journey.”