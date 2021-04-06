A couple drowned Sunday evening while celebrating the Easter holiday at River Nyamindi in Mbiri, Kirinyaga County.

According to witnesses, the man and woman who were not from the area arrived in the village on a motorcycle. They then proceeded to the bank of the swollen river, parked the motorcycle under a tree, and went on to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

The couple was then seen taking pictures by the river banks before they slipped and fell into the raging waters and swept downstream.

“We saw the duo taking a selfie before suddenly plunging into the river. It was then that we rushed to the scene and tried to rescue them in vain,” said a resident, Eliud Muriithi.