Machakos County boss Alfred Mutua says he was forced to break the law to save a man’s life.

The governor was among three panelists who were discussing situations that can lead people to break the law on Citizen TV’s Day Break on Thursday, April 22.

Speaking from his personal experience, Mutua said he was driving along State House Road when he spotted a man who had collapsed by the roadside.

“The other day I was driving, I was coming to Nairobi and I was driving on State House Road. I saw a man lying down by the side of the road and he was jerking his hands.

“As I passed, it occurred to me, ‘that man looks like he is sick.’ He was not drunk because he was wearing a mask, a pair of jeans, and a shirt. He looked sick,” he recounted.

According to Mutua, he made an illegal U-turn after realizing that the other passers-by were ignoring the man.

“I stopped and did an illegal U-turn because I looked in my mirror and I just saw people passing. I went, stopped in the middle of the road, and put on my hazards.

“I was getting out of the car when police who were protecting an embassy building there came out and we were able to help the man. We realized he was suffering from Epilepsy or something like that,” he added.

Mutua, with the help of the officers, rushed the man to a hospital for medical attention before resuming his journey.

“I made an illegal U-turn, I blocked the highway and contravened the law but was it justified? Everything has to be looked at according to the circumstances happening,” he stated.