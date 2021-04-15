A teacher who reportedly walks 20 kilometres per day to deliver KCSE exams has landed in trouble with the Education Ministry.

Education officials on Tuesday summoned Mrs Magdalene Kimani, the Sosiana High School principal, after the Nation highlighted her story.

The ministry summoned the teacher to record a statement explaining why she spoke to the media and allowed Nation journalists to accompany her on one of her trips last Friday.

Officials said Mrs Kimani was not authorised to speak to journalists.

Trans Mara East Sub-county Director of Education Steve Gachie said the story had landed him in trouble with his bosses. He said his seniors demanded that he confirms whether the teacher indeed covers a 20-kilometer round trip to deliver exams to her 18 candidates in Trans Mara East, Narok County.