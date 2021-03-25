A student of Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) is fighting for her life in hospital after suffering complications following an abortion.

The first-year student had allegedly aborted a seven-month-old pregnancy on Tuesday, March 23.

Another student, who had gone to a pit latrine in Lurambi, reportedly spotted the male foetus and alerted college-mates.

Suspecting their 20-yer-old colleague had induced an abortion, the learners went to her room and found her bleeding profusely from the private parts.

Witnesses, Samuel Luvembe and Naomi Gimoi, said they rushed the girl to Kakamega Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Police said the student is in stable condition.

Neighbours retrieved the foetus from the pit latrine and handed it over to police.